Clarendon College receives two losses, Women’s in OT thriller

Lady Bulldogs fall in OT 69-67, Men’s team falls 82-66
Clarendon College receives two losses, Women’s in OT thriller
By Paige Sachse
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLARENDON, Texas - Clarendon College’s women’s basketball team enters tonight’s game finally in the Texas Top 10 poll.

The Lady Bulldogs held a good lead most of the game, falling behind in the 4th quarter. Western Texas Lady Westerners battled back to tie the game 76-all to end regulation and head into overtime.

With 5 minutes in overtime, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to get it done with several lead changes within the time. Clarendon falls in a thriller 69 to 67.

The Men’s team were handed their 5th loss in conference, 82 to 66 to the Westerners.

