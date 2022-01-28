Clarendon College receives two losses, Women’s in OT thriller

CLARENDON, Texas - Clarendon College’s women’s basketball team enters tonight’s game finally in the Texas Top 10 poll.

The Lady Bulldogs held a good lead most of the game, falling behind in the 4th quarter. Western Texas Lady Westerners battled back to tie the game 76-all to end regulation and head into overtime.

With 5 minutes in overtime, the Lady Bulldogs were unable to get it done with several lead changes within the time. Clarendon falls in a thriller 69 to 67.

The Men’s team were handed their 5th loss in conference, 82 to 66 to the Westerners.

