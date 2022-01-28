Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Annual German Sausage Dinner in Bovina happening this weekend

St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bovina
St. Ann's Catholic Church in Bovina
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - St. Ann’s Catholic Church of Bovina is having their annual German Sausage Dinner this Sunday.

From 11:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m., you can enjoy homemade German sausage, creamed potatoes with gravy, green beans, sauerkraut, relish, homemade bread and desserts and tea or coffee.

Donations are $12 for adults and $6 for children under the age of six. Takeout plates are available.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

