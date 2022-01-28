Amarillo woman killed, another injured in shooting

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A woman has died after a shooting took place near I-40 and S. Grand Street this morning.

Officers were called at 2:38 a.m. to the area on reports of a shooting.

Victims were found at two separate locations.

APD officers located 38-year-old Brandi Michelle Padilla with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the 2100 block of Dallas Street.

Padilla was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Another victim, a 36-year-old male, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper body in the 1800 block of S. Grand Street.

He was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Upon investigating, officers determined the shooting occurred after a confrontation in the 2100 block of Dallas Street.

The shooter fled the scene but was later located in the 2200 block of Ross-Osage Drive.

Officers arrested 48-year-old Douglas Leonard Voigt for murder and booked him into the Potter County Detention Center.

The APD Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate.

