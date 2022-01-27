Xcel Energy power bill prices may increase for customers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel power bills may be going up for the average residential customer by more than $4.50.

The proposed rate change would be in effect for 30 months starting February 1, if the public utilities commission approves it.

Xcel said the money is to repay it for elevated natural gas costs to keep generating power during the frigid Winter Storm Uri in February 2021.

The total to be paid by most customers in Texas including residential will be about $110 million.

