Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act

An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been indicted for smuggling...
An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been indicted for smuggling goods into the United States and violating the Endangered Species Act.(WRDW)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been indicted for smuggling goods into the United States and violating the Endangered Species Act.

According to The U.S. Department of Justice, 54-year-old Dr. Richard Kazmaier, imported protected wildlife items into the country without declaring it or getting the required permits.

The indictment charges, between March 2017 and February 2020, Dr. Kazmaier imported wildlife items from around the world into the United States without declaring them.

These items included skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts.

Dr. Kazmaier faces charges for importing wildlife items from 14 protected species without obtaining permits, including the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo, and king bird-of-paradise.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the felony smuggling charge.

The two Endangered Species Act charges are misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year incarceration and a $100,000 fine.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Police arrest man after shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Roy Clemon Tunis III
Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child

Latest News

Amarillo CASA has announced a new volunteer advocate recruitment campaign for 2022.
Amarillo CASA ‘CASAwareness’ campaign 2020 asking for volunteers
Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo area COVID report for Jan. 27 shows 658 new cases, 26.01% hospitalization
Shamrock man killed in Carson County crash
Boots and Badges winner
VIDEO: Amarillo Law Enforcement wins 2021 Boots VS Badges blood drive