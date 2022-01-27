West Texas A&M associate professor indicted for violating Endangered Species Act

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - An associate professor of biology at West Texas A&M University has been indicted for smuggling goods into the United States and violating the Endangered Species Act.

According to The U.S. Department of Justice, 54-year-old Dr. Richard Kazmaier, imported protected wildlife items into the country without declaring it or getting the required permits.

The indictment charges, between March 2017 and February 2020, Dr. Kazmaier imported wildlife items from around the world into the United States without declaring them.

These items included skulls, skeletons and taxidermy mounts.

Dr. Kazmaier faces charges for importing wildlife items from 14 protected species without obtaining permits, including the Eurasian otter, lynx, caracal, vervet monkey, greater naked-tailed armadillo, and king bird-of-paradise.

If convicted, he faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the felony smuggling charge.

The two Endangered Species Act charges are misdemeanors with a maximum sentence of one year incarceration and a $100,000 fine.

