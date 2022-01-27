Warming Trend

Viewers Choice Awards 2022
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST
After seeing record snowfall for the day on Wednesday, we’re looking to enter a drier and warmer period as we wrap up the week! Starting this morning, especially down off to the southeast, where there’s more moisture present in the air, freezing fog is a possibility, prompting icy conditions with low visibility. Once the sun comes up and we begin warming, we’ll see highs climbing into the 40s and low 50s at their warmest, with breezy conditions out of the northeast at 10-15 mph, with mostly sunny skies.

