Texas Tech physicians see increase in patients with dry skin

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Overall dry conditions in Amarillo are making an impact on the community.

Amarillo having experienced its second largest drought in recorded history, a total of 80 days without precipitation, along with the current dry conditions, Texas Tech doctors said they are seeing an increase in patients with dry eyes, lips, nose and skin issues.

Doctors say extended periods of dry conditions can affect the body in several different ways, but there are ways to help decrease symptoms.

“If you’re outside very much in cold, dry air, you’re going to have chapped lips. Using some sort of protective lip balm...that will go a long way,” said Dr. Rodney Young, professor and chariman of Family and Community Medicine at TTUSCH.

Dr. Young said people are also struggling with dryness in their eyes and nose.

“Some people need to use natural tears, like artificial tear drops, to help keep the moister filled in their eyes, or a nasal saline spray. Those can all be well tolerated,” said Young. “Some people will actually do sinus rinses if they have prominent sinus symptoms.”

Taking warm baths or showers can dehydrate the skin. For those battling dry skin, taking fewer showers that are shorter and cooler are recommended.

Frequently washing your hands and using hand sanitizer because of COVID is also playing a factor in dry skin issues this season.

Moisturizing regularly with unscented lotion is most likely to be less irritating and can help the dryness.

Doctors also recommend getting a humidifier.

“We keep getting this barrage of fluctuating temperatures. Those high wind conditions, they just keep any humidity from settling in,” said Dr. Young. “Anything that might rise up from The Gulf and help it moisturize our air just keeps getting pushed away. So, we have these really bone-dry conditions and that takes a toll on a body in a number of different ways.”

Dr. Young suggests people make an effort to drink water during this dry weather, and not replace it with other sugary drinks like coke or lemonade.

A good way to know you’re drinking enough water is if you’re using the bathroom frequently.

