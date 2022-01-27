Shamrock man killed in Carson County crash

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - DPS officials said a Shamrock man was killed in a wreck yesterday near Conway.

The wreck took place about 9:40 a.m. on Interstate 40, about two miles west of Conway.

A 2008 Dodge Ram was westbound on I-40 at an “unsafe speed” for the conditions of the roadway, according to DPS.

The driver lost control, slid sideways off the roadway, entered the center median then continued to slide sideways across the median and into oncoming eastbound traffic.

A semi-trailer going east struck the Dodge Ram on the right side, though the semi-driver attempted to avoid the truck.

DPS said the driver of the truck, identified as 66-year-old Jesus Garcia of Shamrock, died on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

