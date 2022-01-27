Recent studies show SAGE test can detect subtle signs of dementia 6 months earlier than common practices

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a regular day at Allergy A.R.T.S as patients come in for their health checkups.

While physicals are common, mental health or cognitive checkups are sometimes put on the back burner.

“As we age we don’t want to admit that we all begin to have memory issues because brains are aging,” said Ameka Mobley, West Texas chapter representative of the Alzheimer’s Association.

The National Library of Medicine reports patients with mild cognitive impairments, early dementia, and Alzheimer’s are not diagnosed in a timely fashion, and a solution can be found with the S.A.G.E. test.

More studies from Alzheimer’s Research and Therapy shows this take at home test can detect subtle signs of dementia six months earlier than current testing.

“Poor sleep for example, can be associated with cognitive disorder so it’s very important to look for reversible causes, and to help patients who do not have reversible causes to slow down the progression on the cognitive problem,” said Dr. Constatine Saadeh, geriatric specialist at Allergy A.R.T.S.

The test has four separate formats with questions and assignments to be taken every six months.

The Alzheimer’s Association says preparing early can help you and your family make personal decisions before it’s too late.

“You want to make sure that people know what your wishes are,” said Mobley. “You want to make sure people understand how you want to progress through the disease.”

The test can be found online or in writing; for more information on how you can support relatives experiencing symptoms you can go to the Alzheimer’s Association website or by calling (806) 414-4402.

