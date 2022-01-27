Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a probation violation on sexual assault of a child and harassment.

Officials identified the man as 40-year-old Roy Clemon Tunis III.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Roy Tunis - 1/27/22 Amarillo Crime Stoppers "Fugitive of the Week" is... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 27, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.