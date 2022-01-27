Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Randall County officials search for man wanted on probation violation, sexual assault of a child

Roy Clemon Tunis III
Roy Clemon Tunis III(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 8:08 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man wanted for a probation violation on sexual assault of a child and harassment.

Officials identified the man as 40-year-old Roy Clemon Tunis III.

He is described as five-feet-eight-inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown eyes and hair.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of $300.

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Thursday, January 27, 2022

