Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Minnie Mouse to wear her first pantsuit in honor of Women’s History Month

British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.
British designer Stella McCartney created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.(Disneyland Paris)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Minnie Mouse will have a special outfit as Disneyland Paris celebrates its 30th anniversary in March.

She called upon British designer Stella McCartney to create her first pantsuit.

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart,” McCartney said.

The fashion designer created a blue tuxedo dawned with Minnie’s iconic polka dots.

The pantsuit is a symbol of progress for a new generation as Minnie will wear it in honor of Women’s History Month in March.

“What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style,” McCartney said.

McCartney will also design a unique Minnie Mouse T-shirt as part of International Women’s Rights Day.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Thursday
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Police arrest man after shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo College purchases former Albertson’s building for $4 million

Latest News

A letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin laid out concerns the U.S. and its allies have...
Russia sees little optimism in US response on Ukraine crisis
Bone dry conditions can affect the body in several different ways.
Texas Tech physicians see increase in patients with dry skin
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger enters the field before an NFL wild-card...
Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger retires after 18 seasons
Transgender guest wearing skirt denied service at Atlanta restaurant