Amarillo CASA ‘CASAwareness’ campaign 2020 asking for volunteers

By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo CASA has announced a new volunteer advocate recruitment campaign for 2022.

Amarillo CASA is looking for opportunities to present to businesses, churches or other religious organizations, or other groups or clubs to talk to you about our need for volunteer advocates.

They serve seven counties including Randall and Potter as well as Armstrong, Carson, Briscoe, Hutchinson and Swisher counties.

There are currently over 1,000 children in foster care in the seven counties served by Amarillo CASA.

For more information, click here.

