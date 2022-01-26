Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Snowy Day Today!

Shelden Web Graphic
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
An active winter weather system is bringing snow to our area before sun up this morning, and looks to continue throughout the day! A couple of inches will be possible across much of the area, with higher totals off towards the south. Snow chances will likely persist until the middle to late afternoon hours, at which point, snow will move off towards the south and east before leaving the area. Regardless of snowfall, temperatures are expected to be pretty chilly, with highs only climbing into the 20s and 30s for most of the region. After Wednesday, skies will begin to clear, and temperatures will warm.

