Snow Moving Out, Refreezing Tonight

The system that brought 1″-3″ of snow to our area is departing and skies will clear tonight. With lows dipping into the teens, however, remaining moisture will refreeze and make for a slick morning tomorrow, including places like your own sidewalk and driveway. Sunshine will accelerate the thaw tomorrow with highs above freezing, but still only into the low 40s. Warmer weather is expected by the weekend as highs rise above 60.

