Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Report: Shark bites on the rise again

Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of...
Shark bites are on the rise after dropping for years, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.(Source: KCBS/KCAL via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Shark bites are on the rise – but you’re still unlikely to get bitten.

According to the Florida Museum of Natural History, 2021 saw 73 unprovoked shark bites around the world.

That number is up after three consecutive years of declines, though 2020 could be considered an outlier since the pandemic kept many people away from beaches.

The U.S. leads the world in shark bites, with 47 last year. All but five of them happened along the Atlantic Seaboard.

The good news is, the U.S. does not lead in deadly shark bites. Australia does, as three of its 12 recorded attacks in 2021 were fatal.

The U.S. only saw one such death.

Surfers account for more than half the shark bite victims around the world.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man

Latest News

President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
President Biden hosts CEO roundtable at White House
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8
FILE - Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks to lawmakers during a House Committee on...
Fed plans to raise rates as soon as March to cool inflation
Federal Reserve signals an interest rate hike by mid-March.
Fed: Powell speaks amid market turmoil
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Firefighter says she urged officers to let her help Floyd