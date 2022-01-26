Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Police arrest man after shooting on Amarillo Boulevard

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police said a man is seriously injured and another man has been arrested after a shooting at a “gaming establishment” on Amarillo Boulevard.

Officials said APD was called to a shooting at 4:35 p.m. at the business located in the 2900 block of Amarillo Boulevard East.

Upon arrival, officers found a 48-year-old male with multiple gunshot wounds at the establishment.

The man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses described the shooting suspect as a black man who had been at the establishment before the victim arrived.

APD tracked the suspect to an apartment in the 2600 block of N. Grand Street.

Officers found and arrested 38-year-old John Arnold Ramzy for two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Ramzy was booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

