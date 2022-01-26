New professorship in WT College of Engineering to inspire underrepresented in STEM Fields

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort, to inspire women and other underrepresented groups in STEM fields, West Texas A&M University has named Dr. Anitha Subburaj for a new professorship.

The McFather Professorship of Engineering, Computer Science and Mathematics was established this year as part of WT’s ongoing One West comprehensive fundraising campaign and in honor of Shane McFather, who graduated in 1987 with a degree in finance.

The $125,000 endowment was set up by McFather’s daughter, Dr. Emily Hunt who is dean of college of engineering, and her family.

The family made the gift in recognition of the upcoming 10th anniversary of McFather’s death.

With this professorship, the McFather family wanted to make sure the professorship would be held by someone in the STEM field because of the impact Dr. Hunt’s father had on her success in STEM.

At WT, Dr. Subburaj teaches electrical circuits, power systems, signals and control systems with her research interests being renewable energy, control systems, battery energy storage system and battery connected to grid applications.

Dr. Hunt says that Dr. Subburaj is the university’s first professor hired in the electrical engineering program and she has helped build the program, recruit students and help students land jobs after graduation.

Dr. Subburaj was also encouraged by her father, who died in 2008, to pursue a career in STEM.

“He has been a strong inspiration, a role model for me and he has had a lot of confidence in me that I will definitely be achiever and he has always motivated me, has supported me throughout my career,” said Dr. Subburaj.

She says being from India, it is unusual for women to have encouragement with furthering education.

Her goal with this professorship is to be a motivator, like her father.

“I want to be an example for the future generation the women to participate in the STEM field and also want to reach out to the high school students as much as possible,” said Dr. Subburaj.

She says being a women in STEM is not an easy path.

Dr. Hunt says typically women are only about 10 percent of the entire field of engineering, she hopes this endowment will encourage younger generations.

“Something that’s really important to me is to work to show little girls and females in general, that this is something that we can do, our brains are made to do math and science and we can develop technologies that help people, that help our neighbor, that help our communities,” said Dr. Hunt.

One of the most important things for young girls she says is being able to see someone who looks like them in a desired field.

“The more female engineers and female professors in engineering that they see, the more logical that choice is for them to make in the future, so our goal really, as much as educating the kids who do come to college is showing the next generation that hey, look, we look like you and we’re doing this and you can do it too,” said Dr. Hunt.

Dr. Hunt says her father would be proud of all WT has done with STEM and this professorship.

“He would be proud of the programs that we’ve built in engineering at WT, so when I graduated from high school, I had to leave the Panhandle because we didn’t have engineering programs here and so I know that if he could see just what we’ve done in the last several years here at WT and see these engineering and computer science and mathematics programs that we’ve built and the graduates that we’re producing, he would be so proud,” said Dr. Hunt.

WT says professorships are important for a university because it helps support faculty, which is the heart of education.

It enables the professor to have more creativity.

“Have some funds that she wouldn’t have otherwise that she can do anything with anything that promotes her research, anything that promotes her teaching, she could take her students internationally to study some, you know, in some different place she could on campus develop some kind of program that supports students in the Summer, she just has the flexibility to pursue something outside of our normal means, as a professor,” said Dr. Hunt.

