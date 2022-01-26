Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Man, teen charged with murder in death of Chicago girl, 8

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago authorities say a teenage boy and man have been charged with murder in last weekend’s death of an 8-year-old girl, who was shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on the city’s Southwest Side.

Police said Melissa Ortega of Chicago was walking on the street with her mother Saturday afternoon when someone fired shots at a 29-year-old alleged gang member who was leaving a nearby store.

Police believe he was the intended target.

The girl was pronounced dead Saturday at a hospital.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man

Latest News

The Justice Department says a Texas man has been charged with selling a gun to the man who held...
Feds charge Texas man with selling gun used to take hostages
FILE - Gov. Ned Lamont, left, talks with Jeanne Peters, 95, during a visit to The Reservoir...
Vaccine mandate to kick in for first wave of health workers
Hudsonville Ice Cream and Little Debbie are collaborating again to put a cold and creamy twist...
Little Debbie to launch snack cake-inspired ice cream flavors
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021, file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks. during a television...
Prince Andrew seeks jury trial if Giuffre suit not dismissed