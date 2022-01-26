Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Firefighters rescue deer caught in soccer net

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.
Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.(Savannah Fire Department)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (CNN) – Some firefighters in Georgia came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers and neck caught in soccer netting Sunday.

The Savannah Fire Department said in a social media post the deer was “extremely exhausted” and in distress.

Savannah Firefighters from Station 7 rescued a deer that was entangled in a net at the Soccer Complex Sunday. Netting...

Posted by Savannah Fire Department on Monday, January 24, 2022

Using trauma sheers, wire cutters and a knife, firefighters rescued the deer.

The post said it wobbled a bit from exhaustion, then slowly trotted away.

People commented on the post thanking the first responders for their mercy and compassion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 26
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo

Latest News

A view of the Justice Department in Washington, Thursday, Aug. 27, 2015. President Joe Biden is...
Biden nominating 6 lawyers for federal prosecutor posts
A survivor of the capsized vessel was found on top of the ship's hull.
1 body found in Coast Guard search; 38 still lost off Florida
Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces,...
Russia threatens retaliation if Ukraine demands not met
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing