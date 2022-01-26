Coffee Memorial Blood Center announces new blood fusion to stop COVID-19 progress of infection

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Coffee Memorial Blood Center is saying a newly improved plasma using in blood infusions is ready for use.

The purpose of this convalescent plasma is to help slow or stop the progression of a COVID-19 infection.

The blood center is also asking anyone who has had a COVID-19 infection within the last six months and after 10 days of being fully recovered to donate their blood to increase the supply.

Screening tests for COVID-19 antibodies will be available to all donors through February 6.

