AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The wintry weather has caused some school delays and closings for Wednesday.

You can view the full list of school delays and closings here.

Canyon ISD will be on time and follow the regular schedule today.

If your business is closed or event canceled due to the weather, please email us at newsroom@newschannel10.com.

