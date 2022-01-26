Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Canyon police looking for car burglary suspects

The Canyon Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects in...
The Canyon Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects in burglaries that happened last weekend. (Source: Amarillo Crime Stoppers)(Amarillo Crime Stoppers)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects in burglaries that happened last weekend.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers say three car burglaries were reported on 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue in Canyon.

One person was caught on camera in the area during the burglaries.

If you have any information about this, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Auto Burglary Suspect - 1/26/22 https://youtu.be/41hRcTG62fs The past...

Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 26
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo

Latest News

Police arrest man after shooting on Amarillo Boulevard
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 26
L.M. Shepard
Amarillo police has located the elderly man