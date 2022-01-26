Canyon police looking for car burglary suspects

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects in burglaries that happened last weekend.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers say three car burglaries were reported on 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue in Canyon.

One person was caught on camera in the area during the burglaries.

If you have any information about this, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Do You Know Me? - Auto Burglary Suspect - 1/26/22 https://youtu.be/41hRcTG62fs The past... Posted by Amarillo Crime Stoppers on Wednesday, January 26, 2022

