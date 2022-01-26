Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Bell announces first overhaul for Cannon Air Force Base

Bell announces new overhaul
Bell announces new overhaul(Bell)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 2:09 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bell has completed the first Nacelle Improvements Modification on an Air Force CV-22 Osprey.

The aircraft is part of an ongoing upgrade by Bell and Boeing to improve the wiring components within the nacelles and to change the structure in order to improve maintainability. T

he Osprey returned to the 20th Special Operations Squadron at Cannon Air Force Base on Dec. 13, 2021.

The program benefits the V-22 fleet maintainers and operators by reducing maintenance time and costs while simultaneously enhancing flying readiness rates.

Bell completed the modifications at the Amarillo Assembly Center which actively produces new V-22s for the Department of Defense.

The AAC employs more than 500 employees to manufacture new and modify existing military aircraft.

Completing nacelle improvements at the AAC utilizes Bell artisans with the most experience removing and replacing nacelles.

“Speed, range, and versatility have always been fundamental to the Osprey, and that includes speed of maintenance,” said Kurt Fuller, V-22 program director and Bell vice president. “The incorporated nacelle improvements help ensure the Osprey continues to outpace adversaries both operationally and sustainably.”

Bell Boeing completed the first aircraft in December 2021 and is underway with the second CV-22.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School delays and closings
School and business closings and delays for Wednesday and Thursday
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Police sirens
Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man

Latest News

Coronavirus Status Level Red (Source: City of Amarillo)
Amarillo COVID report for Jan. 26 shows 488 new cases, 9 deaths
Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
Amarillo College purchases former Albertson’s building for $4 million
VIDEO: Canyon police looking for car burglary suspects
VIDEO: Canyon police looking for car burglary suspects
homicide
VIDEO: Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan