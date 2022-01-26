Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday.
Around 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a 911 hangup near Southeast 9th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.
A woman at the location told police her boyfriend had been shot and led officers to a home on North Williams Street.
Inside the home, police found 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez dead from a gunshot wound.
The suspects in this shooting are unknown at this time.
If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.
