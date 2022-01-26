Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo police investigating deadly shooting near SE 9th and Buchanan

Police sirens
Police sirens(WSMV)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

Around 9:35 p.m., officers were called to a 911 hangup near Southeast 9th Avenue and South Buchanan Street.

A woman at the location told police her boyfriend had been shot and led officers to a home on North Williams Street.

Inside the home, police found 36-year-old Jeremie Ray Gomez dead from a gunshot wound.

The suspects in this shooting are unknown at this time.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
School delays and closings
Closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 26
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo

Latest News

School delays and closings
Closings and delays for Wednesday, Jan. 26
L.M. Shepard
Amarillo police has located the elderly man
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum creates a new learning environment
Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum creates new learning environment for community
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo