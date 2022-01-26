Amarillo High Boys stay undefeated, Randall basketball sweep the rebels, Bushland takes 2nd place of 1-3A

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A district 3-5A showdown commenced in the AHS Activity Center.

The Sandies knocked down the Palo Duro Dons in dominating fashion, 71-41, to stay undefeated 4-0 in district. Starting the game in the first quarter, keeping the Dons scoreless 19-0 into the 2nd quarter. Senior, Villanova signee, Brendan Hausen banked a game-high of 30 points. Their big man, Cade Hornecker was a big help inside with 18 points.

The Sandies take sole possession of the first place spot in the district. the Sandies are undefeated and 22-6 overall, handing the Dons their first loss in 3-5A.

”He just told us we have to go out and be aggressive.” Said Hornecker. “We have a huge size advantage on them, so we definitely took advantage of it because we had to. You see what happens when we did that.”

“Tonight we came out. We were sounds. We locked in on the scouting report. Had a good week of practice and we took care of business.” Said Hausen. “Do Sandie things. Rebound the ball. Our shots are going to fall. Go get easy shots. Get the ball to the paint and everything will take care of itself.”

Over in Rebel territory. The Raiders took on the Rebels.

Randall handed Tascosa a loss with KJ Thomas leading the raiders to their first district win, registering 26 total points in the 78-54 victory.

More scores in District 3-5A. For the boys, the Longhorns of Caprock High fall to the Plainview Bulldogs 67-59.

In girls basketball. The Randall Lady Raiders hand Tascosa a loss at home with a mother-daughter affair with head coaches, Tascosa’s Betsy Baughman and Randall’s Brooke Walthall.

The story of tonight though was Freshman Guard, Sadie Sanchez. Dropping 29 points in the game helped the Lady Raiders get the lead and take over the Lady Rebels in a key road win 73 to 54.

“My mom is an incredible coach. We are both very competitive so, it’s tough. In saying that, I want the best for her team, I know she wants the best for my team and I wish them the best of luck going forward.” Said Walthall. “I’m also super proud of our kiddos. This is a huge win, not having to do anything with me and my mom but, for district this is a great win and I’m really proud of our kiddos.”

In girls District 3-5A, Plainview bulldogs take over the Caprock Lady longhorns 40-23.

The Palo Duro Dons fall to the #6 ranked Amarillo High Lady Sandies 67-22.

The Bushland Lady Falcons dominated the Spearman Lynx 55-33. Going into halftime the lady falcons kept the Lynx to only 9 points on the board. DI talent, Emma Troxell had a game high of 21 points the lead her team. Brooklyn Boyett right behind with double digits at 13 points. The Lady Falcons are one game behind the #1 ranked Canadian in District taking sole possession of the second place spot.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.