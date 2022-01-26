Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo College purchases former Albertson’s building for $4 million

Amarillo College (Source: KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 26, 2022 at 10:55 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo College Board of Regents voted Tuesday to purchase a 57,149-square-foot building in Amarillo that formerly housed an Albertson’s grocery store for $4 million.

The building is located at 7161 I-40 West, where Washington Street spans the interstate.

The College says there are no immediate plans to alter or occupy the building, which is currently under lease to a furniture retail business through August 2022.

The College aims to use the property in the next three to five years to relocate some of its technical education programs currently being delivered on the East Campus.

“This is a very good deal at a very fair price, said Chris Sharp, AC’s vice president of business affairs. “That, along with the opportunity it gives us to one day move some of our technical education programs to a more convenient location, one very near our largest campus on Washington Street, is what convinced us that this is an especially prudent acquisition for the College to pursue.”

The programs that could one day be offered at the new location are machining technology, HVAC and welding.

