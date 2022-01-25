Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop

Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)(Randall County Jail)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Wheeler County deputy found nearly $1 million worth of meth during a traffic stop last week.

According to court documents, On January 20, a Wheeler County deputy was on patrol when the deputy stopped a car on I-40 for a traffic violation.

When the deputy approached the car, court documents say he saw a tire in the back seat that had clear plastic bundles of what looked like meth inside.

The deputy detained the driver, identified as Frances Ocegueda, and then searched the car.

When he searched the car, the court documents say the deputy learned of another bag in the trunk with meth inside.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $1 million.

Ocegueda told investigators in an interview she traveled from Los Angeles to Clinton, Oklahoma where she picked up the drugs at an Airbnb.

She was booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
COVID-19 Lung damage effects unvaccinated
Amarillo Health Experts: COVID-19 lung damage effects unvaccinated more than vaccinated

Latest News

Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning
Amarillo ISD is looking for the next generation of educators.
Amarillo ISD looking for high school seniors to join program who are passionate about teaching
KFDA News at Six
Organizers make progress in forming the Potter Armstrong County Indigent Defense Council