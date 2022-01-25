Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop

WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A Wheeler County deputy found nearly $1 million worth of meth during a traffic stop last week.

According to court documents, On January 20, a Wheeler County deputy was on patrol when the deputy stopped a car on I-40 for a traffic violation.

When the deputy approached the car, court documents say he saw a tire in the back seat that had clear plastic bundles of what looked like meth inside.

The deputy detained the driver, identified as Frances Ocegueda, and then searched the car.

When he searched the car, the court documents say the deputy learned of another bag in the trunk with meth inside.

According to street value estimates, the drugs were worth nearly $1 million.

Ocegueda told investigators in an interview she traveled from Los Angeles to Clinton, Oklahoma where she picked up the drugs at an Airbnb.

She was booked into the Randall County Jail on a federal hold.

