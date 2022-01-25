Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Tracking Cold, Snowy Conditions

Shelden Web Graphic
Shelden Web Graphic(KFDA)
By Shelden Breshears
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As colder air surges in courtesy of Monday’s cold front, temperatures are expected to be much cooler for the area on Tuesday. For the daytime hours, cloud cover will slowly filter in, thanks to easterly winds at 15-20 mph, with highs only reaching into the mid-to-low 40s. Then going into tonight, we’ll track snow chances moving in from the north, and slowly working their way through the area going into the overnight hours with heaviest snow expected to fall early in the morning Wednesday with several inches possible in the western to southern zones.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Inches of snow, moderate travel impact Wednesday morning
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
COVID-19 Lung damage effects unvaccinated
Amarillo Health Experts: COVID-19 lung damage effects unvaccinated more than vaccinated
Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Oct. 18
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 24 shows 1,273 cases and 25.98% hospitalization

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Inches of snow, moderate travel impact Wednesday morning
VIDEO: Doppler Dave shares some ‘Good News’ for one of our Newschannel 10 First Alert Weather...
More Snow On The Way
More Snow On The Way
Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing...
Clovis schools will not be having in-person classes for Wednesday