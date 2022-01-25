Tracking Cold, Snowy Conditions

As colder air surges in courtesy of Monday’s cold front, temperatures are expected to be much cooler for the area on Tuesday. For the daytime hours, cloud cover will slowly filter in, thanks to easterly winds at 15-20 mph, with highs only reaching into the mid-to-low 40s. Then going into tonight, we’ll track snow chances moving in from the north, and slowly working their way through the area going into the overnight hours with heaviest snow expected to fall early in the morning Wednesday with several inches possible in the western to southern zones.

