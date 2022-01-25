Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Palo Duro senior Hannah Guerrero named GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week

This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week stays busy on the field and in...
This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week stays busy on the field and in the classroom. Meet Palo Duro senior defender Hannah Guerrero.(Source: KFDA)
By Larissa Liska
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This week’s FirstBank Southwest GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week stays busy on the field and in the classroom. Meet Palo Duro senior defender Hannah Guerrero.

Palo Duro soccer’s offense is quick, but it takes a strong defense led by Guerrero to help push the ball forward.

“Keeping that momentum and just playing with it, having fun with it and being quick,” said Guerrero. “I think that’s my favorite part.”

“Hannah is a great leader,” said Adriana Cavazos, Palo Duro girls soccer head coach. “She’s very vocal in the back. She plays in the back as a center back, so her leadership and they way she leads the team on movement.”

Guerrero’s intelligence shines on and off the field. The first generation American holds a 3.8 GPA and plans on studying nursing to become an Ultrasound Tech one day.

“I feel like a lot of women just need somebody in case they have an abortion or something to be there for them and I want to be that support system,” said Guerrero.

It’s already tough being an athlete, but Guerrero also makes time to learn at the Am-Tech Career Academy.

“Right now we’re just practicing with needle injections and stuff like that,” said Guerrero. “We do them on dummies.”

The senior also participates in Spanish Club, National Honor Society, HOSA and is the Event Coordinator of Student Council.

“High school is a four year experience, so I like being involved and meeting new people,” said Guerrero. “Just being out there.”

Congratulations to Hannah Guerrero on being nominated as a FirstBank Southwest NewsChannel10 GOAT Scholar Athlete of the Week. To nominate a senior, go to https://www.newschannel10.com/sports/goat/.

