Organizers make progress in forming the Potter Armstrong County Indigent Defense Council

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Court was in session today as professionals addressed the low number of attorneys in our area.

Commissioners and legal representatives in the two counties say this has caused an issue with caseloads for available defense attorneys.

In Armstrong and Potter counties an “indigent defense council” was formed to find a fix to this problem.

The County received a grant in October from the Texas Indigent Defense Commission to spend nearly $1 million annually over four years to ensure the program’s success.

“The whole process is about ensuring that they get good, fair, confident, representation throughout their trial, so that whatever the outcome is, is a fair and equitable outcome based on good attorney work,” said John Kiehl, regional services director for the panhandle regional planning commission.

Since November, the Potter/Armstrong county indigent defense council oversight board has been searching to find directors for the public defenders office and office for management of assigning counsel.

During today’s meeting, it was announced that six applicants in our region will be interviewed for these positions next week.

The council aims to give a response to the court by the end of February.

“We hope that this is just going to be a start off as an entity where it will hopefully broaden the scope not only of Potter and Armstrong county, but also other counties throughout the region,” said Alphonso Vaughn, potter county commissioner, precinct four.

Once the directors are selected, the county will be able to reset the time they’re able to spend funds investing into this program.

In addition to this, the directors will work with the oversight board and commissioners court to hire five staff for each of the offices.

Vaughn says that if the program expands, the council will have a larger pool of attorneys to work with and revenue to represent defendants.

