Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids, Incorporated unveiled plans today to construct a multi-sport athletic complex in Amarillo.

The organization received a 90-acre land donation from Rockrose Development located south of Loop 335, between I-27 and Coulter Street.

The complex will be built in phases, and Phase One will consist of a $30 million outdoor complex with approximately 60 acres of lighted synthetic turf sport fields. The outdoor complex will also benefit Amarillo College. A baseball field at the complex will allow the Badger Baseball program to have a permanent practice field.

Kids, Inc. has also invited Amarillo College to use the outdoor area for their intramural programs.

Once funding is secured to complete the outdoor complex, the campaign committee will shift gears to focus on Phase Two, which will consist of an indoor facility. Kids, Inc. and officials from West Texas A&M University Athletics are designing the facility to include an indoor track, basketball and volleyball courts.

Who Can Play At The Multi-Sport Athletic Complex?

The facility will meet the needs of more than 20,000 youth who participate in sports from Amarillo and Canyon alone.

The outdoor complex will host leagues and tournaments for soccer, flag football, baseball, softball, outdoor volleyball, kickball, over 50 senior softball, youth track, sports camps and more.

The indoor facility will feature a 300-meter flat track that would play host to collegiate, high school and youth track meets. The interior of the track allows for six basketball courts that can be converted to 12 volleyball courts.

The addition of the courts will provide rental space for area club teams and ad additional court space for existing volleyball and basketball tournaments.

Area tennis and pickle ball players will also be able to practice at the indoor facility.

Where does the funding come from to build this?

President and CEO of Kids, Inc. Jimmy Lackey said he wants to emphasize this is not a City of Amarillo development. Rockrose Development is donating the land the facility will be built on.

Kids, Inc. will own and operate this multi-sport facility. The funds will come from donations from the community.

“We believe this region is ready to support a project of this magnitude. Not through a city tax, but through the generosity and giving spirit of our community,” said Lackey.

