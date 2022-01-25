Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo

Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)(Kids, Inc.)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids, Incorporated unveiled plans today to construct a multi-sport athletic complex in Amarillo.

The organization received a 90-acre land donation from Rockrose Development located south of Loop 335, between I-27 and Coulter Street.

The complex will be built in phases, and Phase One will consist of a $30 million outdoor complex with approximately 60 acres of lighted synthetic turf sport fields. The outdoor complex will also benefit Amarillo College. A baseball field at the complex will allow the Badger Baseball program to have a permanent practice field.

Kids, Inc. has also invited Amarillo College to use the outdoor area for their intramural programs.

Once funding is secured to complete the outdoor complex, the campaign committee will shift gears to focus on Phase Two, which will consist of an indoor facility. Kids, Inc. and officials from West Texas A&M University Athletics are designing the facility to include an indoor track, basketball and volleyball courts.

Who Can Play At The Multi-Sport Athletic Complex?

The facility will meet the needs of more than 20,000 youth who participate in sports from Amarillo and Canyon alone.

The outdoor complex will host leagues and tournaments for soccer, flag football, baseball, softball, outdoor volleyball, kickball, over 50 senior softball, youth track, sports camps and more.

The indoor facility will feature a 300-meter flat track that would play host to collegiate, high school and youth track meets. The interior of the track allows for six basketball courts that can be converted to 12 volleyball courts.

The addition of the courts will provide rental space for area club teams and ad additional court space for existing volleyball and basketball tournaments.

Area tennis and pickle ball players will also be able to practice at the indoor facility.

Where does the funding come from to build this?

President and CEO of Kids, Inc. Jimmy Lackey said he wants to emphasize this is not a City of Amarillo development. Rockrose Development is donating the land the facility will be built on.

Kids, Inc. will own and operate this multi-sport facility. The funds will come from donations from the community.

“We believe this region is ready to support a project of this magnitude. Not through a city tax, but through the generosity and giving spirit of our community,” said Lackey.

If you want to learn more or donate, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
COVID-19 Lung damage effects unvaccinated
Amarillo Health Experts: COVID-19 lung damage impacts unvaccinated more than vaccinated

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Oct. 18
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 25 shows 1,324 new cases, 25.70% hospitalization rate
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man