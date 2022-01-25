Doppler Dave Tracks Snow Moving In Tonight

Snow is expected to begin in our NW counties this evening before spreading across much of the area beginning in the predawn hours tomorrow. By daybreak we expect snow covered and slick roads with total accumulations by late morning in the 2″-4″ range, possible higher near the NM border. Even as the snow winds down during the afternoon we will remain very cold with highs in the upper 20s. Refreezing roads will continue the chance for hazardous travel through tomorrow night.

