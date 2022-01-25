Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Amarillo ISD looking for high school seniors to join program who are passionate about teaching

Amarillo ISD is looking for the next generation of educators.
By Sydnee Batzlaff
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo ISD is looking for 20 high school seniors to join their CORE program to help them become the next generation of educators.

CORE stands for Cultivating Our Rising Educators and its mission is to identify current seniors who show a passion and natural talents to teach to provide them with mentorship throughout college up until employment with AISD.

After graduating from West Texas A&M University with a Bachelor’s degree in Education and a Texas Educator Certificate in their chosen field, students will be offered a teaching position within AISD.

Students gain real-world experience through CORE.

“Once they’re chosen it is a mentorship program, so CORE walks them through with accountability, they have a meet up each month with myself, as well as they are assigned current teachers in our district in and around their field that we match them up with that they’re able to talk with, consult with, they can shadow them on their jobs and so forth, so we do have that accountability factor,” said Lanitra Barringer, CORE director.

Juliet Valdez is a senior at West Texas A&M University and started CORE back in 2019, she is now about to graduate and start her teaching career.

Looking back, Valdez says CORE has been very rewarding.

“They teach us how to manage your classroom, how to talk to adults, how to get ready for resumes, how to get ready for job interviews,” said Valdez.

She says she feels at ease knowing she is guaranteed a job within AISD post-graduation.

“You know, we have connections with people and I think that’s a great big deal of getting in with AISD, so I’m not like worried what’s going to happen after college, you know I’m just ready for what they’re going to give me,” said Valdez.

WT’S director of teacher preparation says this program also helps with teaching shortages we are seeing nationwide.

Amarillo ISD is truly growing their own educators in this day they saw a need and they’re growing their own educators that are part of their culture and their community.

Dr. Garcia also mentions having teachers who are from West Texas is important.

“When a student has roots in the area, they know the culture of West Texas, West Texas has different values, different culture than anywhere else, even in Texas and beyond and so knowing your community and giving back to your community, seeing students like you coming up through education, you can relate to them and they can absolutely relate to you,” said Dr. Garcia.

Applications are due on Monday, January 31 and can be found through their website.

