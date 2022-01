AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Public Health Department COVID-19 report for today show 1,324 new cases in Potter and Randall counties.

The hospitalization rate for the Amarillo area is now 25.70%.

The report shows 115 recoveries and no new deaths.

There are 13,082 active cases in the area.

