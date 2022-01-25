Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Amarillo City Council votes to issue $7 million in debt to replace park light systems

Amarillo City Council
Amarillo City Council
By Kevin Welch
Published: Jan. 25, 2022 at 4:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be issuing up to $7 million in debt to replace and repair the failing light systems in parks.

The city council voted to approve the move today with only council member, Cole Stanley, voting no. He said there should be a bond election for the money instead of the method approved that doesn’t require an election.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said fixing lights, especially at athletic fields, is a safety issue.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
Missing man
Amarillo police has located missing man
COVID-19 Lung damage effects unvaccinated
Amarillo Health Experts: COVID-19 lung damage impacts unvaccinated more than vaccinated

Latest News

Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Oct. 18
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 25 shows 1,324 new cases, 25.70% hospitalization rate
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for multi-sport athletic complex (Source: Kids, Inc.)
Kids, Inc. unveils plans for Multi-Sport Athletic Complex in Amarillo
First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Winter weather quickly approaching
Frances Ocegueda, arrested on drug charges in Wheeler County (Source: Randall County Jail)
Wheeler County deputy finds nearly $1 million worth of meth during traffic stop