Amarillo City Council votes to issue $7 million in debt to replace park light systems

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo will be issuing up to $7 million in debt to replace and repair the failing light systems in parks.

The city council voted to approve the move today with only council member, Cole Stanley, voting no. He said there should be a bond election for the money instead of the method approved that doesn’t require an election.

Mayor Ginger Nelson said fixing lights, especially at athletic fields, is a safety issue.

