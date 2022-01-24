Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

You’re invited to have a say in the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds

Tri-State Fairgrounds (Source: KFDA)
Tri-State Fairgrounds (Source: KFDA)(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to join groups and organizations across Amarillo in working to improve the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday, January 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairground Offices.

The goal of the public meeting is to create a Master Plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds to make the Fairgrounds more inviting while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods.

There is also an online survey ahead of the meeting. To participate in the survey, click here.

To attend the public meeting digitally, use this Zoom link.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Viewers Choice Awards 2022

Latest News

The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority Housing Choice...
Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery enrollment begins today
Wolflin Community Garden
Wolflin Community Garden searching for volunteers
Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
Can’t score, can’t win. World All Star Academy lives by this motto. They train all ages, even...
Special Olympics athletes smile through speed and agility training at World All Star Academy