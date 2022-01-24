You’re invited to have a say in the future of the Tri-State Fairgrounds

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You are invited to join groups and organizations across Amarillo in working to improve the Tri-State Fairgrounds.

The City of Amarillo, Potter County, Amarillo Independent School District, Amarillo-Potter Events Venue District and Tri-State Expo have scheduled a public meeting for Wednesday, January 6 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Tri-State Fairground Offices.

The goal of the public meeting is to create a Master Plan for the Tri-State Fairgrounds to make the Fairgrounds more inviting while connecting to surrounding neighborhoods.

There is also an online survey ahead of the meeting. To participate in the survey, click here.

To attend the public meeting digitally, use this Zoom link.

