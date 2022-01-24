Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Xcel Energy providing LED’s, aerators to area social services groups for residents to buy

Xcel Energy provides LEDs, aerators to area social service groups for distribution to clients
Xcel Energy provides LEDs, aerators to area social service groups for distribution to clients(Xcel Energy)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to help customers save money on utility bills, Xcel Energy has delivered high-efficiency LED light bulbs and faucet aerators for distribution through food pantries and social service agencies in the company’s Texas service area.

Xcel Energy has donated almost 25,000 four-packs of LED bulbs and 3,800 faucet aerators to more than 20 agencies for distribution to clients who come in for food assistance.

The goal is to help area residents access high-efficiency LED light bulbs that use up to 90 percent less energy than regular incandescent bulbs, reducing energy use and lowering energy bills.

Faucet aerators, which are attached to the end of the spout and mix air into the water flow, reduce water use and save money on water heating costs.

“Everyone is looking for ways to save money, and this is a simple way to reduce your energy use and lower your bills,” says Sherryl Volkert, program manager at Xcel Energy. “An Energy Star LED bulb lasts at least 13 years and can save more than $55 in energy costs over the life of the bulb and adding aerators to our household faucets can cut household water use by as much as 30 percent.”

Customers wishing to purchase LEDs can take advantage of Xcel Energy discounts of up to $3 per package at partner retailers.

The discounted bulbs are sold on shelves marked with an Xcel Energy discount sticker.

A list of participating retailers can be found, here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
First Alert: Winter Weather Conditions Wednesday
Area COVID-19 report for Sunday, Oct. 18
Amarillo COVID-19 report for Jan. 24 shows 1,273 cases and 25.98% hospitalization
Hyper-reach
Portales performing bi-annual testing of Hyper-Reach mass notification system
The Potter County office is asking registers to make sure their voting registration info has...
Potter County office asking residents to make sure registration info is correct for voting