Xcel Energy providing LED’s, aerators to area social services groups for residents to buy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - In an effort to help customers save money on utility bills, Xcel Energy has delivered high-efficiency LED light bulbs and faucet aerators for distribution through food pantries and social service agencies in the company’s Texas service area.

Xcel Energy has donated almost 25,000 four-packs of LED bulbs and 3,800 faucet aerators to more than 20 agencies for distribution to clients who come in for food assistance.

The goal is to help area residents access high-efficiency LED light bulbs that use up to 90 percent less energy than regular incandescent bulbs, reducing energy use and lowering energy bills.

Faucet aerators, which are attached to the end of the spout and mix air into the water flow, reduce water use and save money on water heating costs.

“Everyone is looking for ways to save money, and this is a simple way to reduce your energy use and lower your bills,” says Sherryl Volkert, program manager at Xcel Energy. “An Energy Star LED bulb lasts at least 13 years and can save more than $55 in energy costs over the life of the bulb and adding aerators to our household faucets can cut household water use by as much as 30 percent.”

Customers wishing to purchase LEDs can take advantage of Xcel Energy discounts of up to $3 per package at partner retailers.

The discounted bulbs are sold on shelves marked with an Xcel Energy discount sticker.

A list of participating retailers can be found, here.

