Wolflin Community Garden searching for volunteers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Wolflin Community Garden is looking for potential volunteers to join their kick off meeting on Wednesday.

The meeting takes place at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church on January 26.

Garden work will begin the following Saturday.

“We took an old destroyed lot and turned it into something that can provide for the needy, the church and our neighbors,” wrote Matt Marrs.

The group is looking for volunteers to help work the garden this season. Those interested are encouraged to attend the meeting.

