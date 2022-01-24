Warm Today, Snowy Later?

After a pleasant weekend, our warming trend is set to peak for Monday! Today, expect mostly sunny skies, and a high of 59 degrees, with 60s for some. Winds however, will be a bit higher, as they will be turning out of the north later today in the 15-20 mph range. This shift in winds is coming ahead of a surge of cold air tonight, which will drop highs for Tuesday and beyond down into the 40s and even 30s at times. The main point of focus for the next couple of days will be snow potential late Tuesday into early Wednesday. As of right now, chances look good for 1-3″ of snow for much of the area, however the southwest looks to be where more snow will be likely currently.

