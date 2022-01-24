Special Olympics athletes smile through speed and agility training at World All Star Academy

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Can’t score, can’t win. World All Star Academy lives by this motto. They train all ages, even Special Olympics athletes, to fine-tune the little things on and off the field.

“It’s been a big dream of ours,” said Jayton Washington, owner and lead trainer of World All Star Academy. “It’s just something that we wanted to do to give back. They don’t get the same opportunities as some of these other kids that we train, so I wanted to bring them in. Let them see a little bit of what we do.”

Washington was joined by former West Texas A&M defensive back Satchel Escalante.

“He’s a natural at it. He comes in. He takes over,” said Washington. “He came in today and just said ‘hey this is what I’m going to do’ and I let him do it. He’s great with the kids.”

“It’s honestly such a blessing and I just love to have the patience with them and have fun,” said Escalante. “That’s what it’s about. I think coming out here with these kids it really reminds you to have fun.”

The athletes ran through speed and agility drills for an hour.

“Near the end we had the cone drill where they had to move the tennis ball from cone to cone and zig zag kind of and I just love seeing them race through,” said Escalante. “You get to really see the hand-eye coordination. It puts everything together that we kind of went through during the day.”

The athletes shared their favorite part of the camp.

“Running fast,” said Jeremy Cooper, Special Olympics Athlete.

“Running, skill and running,” said Joe Garcia, Special Olympics Athlete.

“Running and putting that ball on the hole on top of the thing,” said Lynda Wyatt, Special Olympics Athlete. “All of that good stuff.”

“Were you pretty fast today,” asked Larissa Liska, NewsChannel 10 Sports Director.

“Yeah,” said Tanner Woosley, Special Olympics athlete.

Family and coaches give these athletes the support to grow while having fun.

“To them it may look little, but they made big strides,” said Washington. “All of them just made tremendous strides of speed and agility, and it’s just cool to watch.”

World All Star Academy plans on hosting these speed and agility camps for Special Olympics once a month. The next date will be posted on the World All Star Academy Headquarters Facebook and website. For more information email worldasa@icloud.com.

