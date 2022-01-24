Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Potter County office asking residents to make sure registration info is correct for voting

The Potter County office is asking registers to make sure their voting registration info has the correct information to vote.
The Potter County office is asking registers to make sure their voting registration info has the correct information to vote.(WJHG/WECP)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 2:46 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Potter County office is asking registers to make sure their voting registration info has the correct information to vote.

Two group who are primarily impacted are:

  1. People who try to vote at “impossible” addressees (PO BOX addresses).
  2. Those who claim that their home is at their place of business or employment.

People will receive a letter from the Potter County office asking to update their registration or to prove that they live where they say they are registered.

According to the Potter County office, if you do not update the following documents, you will be charged with a Class B Misdemeanor up to 180 days in jail and as much of $2,000 fine.

To update your registration between now and January 31, if changes are needed, click here.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

