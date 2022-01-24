Portales performing bi-annual testing of Hyper-Reach mass notification system

ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The Roosevelt County and City of Portales Emergency Management will be performing our bi-annual testing of the Hyper-Reach mass notification system.

The test will take place on Jan. 25, at noon. This is a non-emergency notification that will be sent out to all Hyper-Reach subscribers.

The test notification will be sent in voice, text, email.

Hyper-reach (Portales)

