McDonald’s announces new charity to benefit from the McDonald’s Gives Back Days

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - McDonald’s has chosen a new charity to benefit from the next McDonald’s Gives Back Days, a popular promotion that allows the public to easily support local non-profit organizations.

Tomorrow, January 25 a portion of all sales at participating McDonald’s locations in Amarillo and Canyon will go to benefit the Amarillo Wesley Community Center.

The AWCC is a neighborhood center that provides educational, recreational, and spiritual activities for children, youth, and adults of all backgrounds.

“The Wesley Community Center’s mission is to maximize individual potential and community empowerment,” explains McDonald’s Director of Marketing Brandon Clavel. “Through our Gives Back promotion, McDonald’s is also focusing on community empowerment, so we felt this was a perfect fit.”

