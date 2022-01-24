Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery enrollment begins today

The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery begins today.(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pre-application enrollment process for the Amarillo Housing Authority Housing Choice Voucher Program waitlist lottery begins today.

HCVP, previously known as Section 8, provides rental assistance for low-income families. All applicants have an equal opportunity of being selected while complying with U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development standards.

The open pre-application enrollment period begins today and ends February 7 at 5:00 p.m.

Pre-applications will be accepted online only here.

The final waitlist will be determined using a random lottery.

Applicants not selected in this lottery will not move forward in the process and will be notified of status. Households that make the final waitlist will also be notified of status.

Households not selected may reapply when the waitlist pre-application period opens.

To request a reasonable accommodation or for more information, call the City of Amarillo Community Development Department at (806) 378-3098.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

