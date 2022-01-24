Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo

(Source: Gray News)
By KFDA DIGITAL
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 8:14 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Fritch man was killed in a wreck outside of Amarillo early Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred at 1:55 a.m. on State Highway 136, about nine miles north of Amarillo.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado was north on the highway when it left the roadway.

Officials said the driver, identified as 53-year-old Rodney Valle, attempted to regain access to the roadway by overcorrecting, causing him to lose control

The vehicle went back across the roadway in a side skid and traveled into the ditch where it rolled over.

Valle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be contributing factor to the crash, according to DPS.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a rally in...
Texas attorney general refuses to hand over Jan. 6 records

Latest News

Can’t score, can’t win. World All Star Academy lives by this motto. They train all ages, even...
Special Olympics athletes smile through speed and agility training at World All Star Academy
A federal database of agricultural land owned by overseas entities appears to have incomplete...
Secret Acres
47-year-old Cpl. Charles Galloway was fatally shot early Sunday morning.
Driver fatally shoots Houston-area deputy before fleeing
Ethan Miller works on his taxes at home in Silver Spring, Md., Friday, Jan., 21, 2022. Tax...
Taxpayers face overloaded IRS as filing season opens Monday