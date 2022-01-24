Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Officials said a Fritch man was killed in a wreck outside of Amarillo early Saturday morning.

The wreck occurred at 1:55 a.m. on State Highway 136, about nine miles north of Amarillo.

A 2006 Chevy Silverado was north on the highway when it left the roadway.

Officials said the driver, identified as 53-year-old Rodney Valle, attempted to regain access to the roadway by overcorrecting, causing him to lose control

The vehicle went back across the roadway in a side skid and traveled into the ditch where it rolled over.

Valle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be contributing factor to the crash, according to DPS.

The crash is being investigated by Texas Highway Patrol Troopers.

