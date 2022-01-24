Viewers Choice Awards 2022
FIRST ALERT: Inches of snow, frigid conditions coming this Wednesday

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a strong cold front along with an upper level system that will combine to bring frigid weather and snow by mid week.

At this time it appears the brunt of this system will occur Wednesday morning with a few inches of snow accumulating along with temperatures only in the 20′s.

First Alert Wednesday
It is likely that some roads will be impacted and hazardous starting early Wednesday.

Along with hazardous travel, some frigid wind chills near zero will accompany the winter system, especially Wednesday through Thursday morning.

As the storm nears and details begin to become more certain we will keep you informed over the next 72 hours.

Get weather coverage all year long on the NewsChannel 10 Weather App. You can download that here.

You can also watch NewsChannel 10 live on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV 24/7.

Do you have weather photos you want to share with us? Upload them here to be featured on our website and in our apps:

