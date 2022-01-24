FIRST ALERT: Inches of snow, frigid conditions coming this Wednesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - We are tracking a strong cold front along with an upper level system that will combine to bring frigid weather and snow by mid week.

At this time it appears the brunt of this system will occur Wednesday morning with a few inches of snow accumulating along with temperatures only in the 20′s.

First Alert Wednesday (KFDA)

It is likely that some roads will be impacted and hazardous starting early Wednesday.

Along with hazardous travel, some frigid wind chills near zero will accompany the winter system, especially Wednesday through Thursday morning.

As the storm nears and details begin to become more certain we will keep you informed over the next 72 hours.

