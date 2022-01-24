ENMU announces multi-year contract for Greyhound Football Head Coach

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - Eastern New Mexico University Director of Athletics Dr. Paul Weir announced a multi-year contract extension for Greyhound Football Head Coach Tye Hiatt.

“Coach Hiatt has done nothing but impress us with his class, dedication, and expertise. Greyhound Football is synonymous with the brand of our great institution and it is our duty to represent it with the upmost of success. This new contract is a symbol of our belief in him. We look forward to watching him build our football program while in turn providing him with the resources and tools to make that happen,” said Dr. Weir.

Hiatt was named the head coach in April of 2021 after a successful stint as the offensive coordinator at the NCAA Division II Shepherd University.

“I want to thank President Caldwell and Dr. Weir for their confidence in me and our coaching staff. My family and I are so thankful for Eastern New Mexico University and the surrounding community. The support of Greyhound Football from our alumni, Greyhound Club, and University has been great,” said Hiatt.

In his first season with the Greyhounds, Hiatt led the team to wins over Adams State University, Lincoln University, Western New Mexico University and North American University.

Eastern New Mexico also took Number 15 nationally-ranked Midwestern State University to a thrilling overtime battle.

The Greyhounds have been working hard in the offseason with spring practice set to start on March 30.

