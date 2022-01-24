Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To Snow Chances

After this nice start to the week, weather conditions will go downhill over the next couple of days. Cooler air seeps in tomorrow with highs only near 40. Colder air will then surge into our region Wednesday with highs only in the 20s. An upper level system will then approach bringing snow by Wednesday morning. Early indications are that a few inches of snow may be possible by Wednesday morning.

