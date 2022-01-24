Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Doppler Dave Looks Ahead To Snow Chances

By Dave Oliver
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

After this nice start to the week, weather conditions will go downhill over the next couple of days. Cooler air seeps in tomorrow with highs only near 40. Colder air will then surge into our region Wednesday with highs only in the 20s. An upper level system will then approach bringing snow by Wednesday morning. Early indications are that a few inches of snow may be possible by Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2022 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fritch man dies after rollover outside of Amarillo
The IRS is warning parents not to throw away Letter 6419 when it arrives in the mail.
IRS warns parents not to toss important tax document
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day (Source: KFDA)
FIRST ALERT: Inches of snow, frigid conditions coming this Wednesday
weather
VIDEO: Weather forecast with Doppler Dave
Shelden Web Graphic
Warm Today, Snowy Later?
News and weather on-demand
Mild Start, But Then The Week Turns Cold