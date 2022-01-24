Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Clovis schools will not be having in-person classes for Wednesday

Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing challenges coupled with forecasts of pending inclement weather.”(Clovis Municipal Schools)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLOVIS, N.M. (KFDA) - Clovis Municipal Schools will not be doing in-person instruction on Wednesday due to “staffing challenges coupled with forecasts of pending inclement weather.”

According to The Eastern New Mexico News, it’s the second time in a week CMS has called off in-person instruction due to staffing and potential for bad weather.

On Wednesday, student will be working from home with direction of their classroom teacher.

Instruction methods will be determined by each teacher and may be conducted via Google Classroom or by a paper packet.

If a teacher selects a paper packet, work will be provided to students, in advance, on Tuesday, the release stated.

The National Weather Service is forecasting up to three inches of snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, along with below-freezing temperatures. School officials said last month they had 47 teacher openings.

Custodial and maintenance staff will be deep cleaning buildings on Wednesday, prioritizing those facilities with the highest recent COVID-19 positivity rates, the news release stated. “Due to the cleaning, Grab and Go Meals will not be served Wednesday.”

In-person instruction is expected to resume Thursday.

