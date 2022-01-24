Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Who's Hiring?
Grow with Us
Expert Connections
Health Connections
Contests
Moms Talk
Baby Boomers Talk
Go Local
Advertisement

Chicago girl, 8, dies after being struck by stray bullet

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2022 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Police say an 8-year-old girl who died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side has been identified.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the girl Sunday as Melissa Ortega. Family members organizing an online effort to pay for funeral services say the girl and her mother moved to Chicago from Mexico last year.

A police report says Melissa was walking with her mother on Saturday afternoon when someone fired at a 26-year-old man, who police believe was the intended target.

Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on...
Melissa Ortega, 8, died after being shot in the head by a gunman targeting someone else on Chicago’s Southwest Side.(Source: Family photos, WLS via CNN)

The girl was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The man police believe was the intended target was shot in the back and was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting happened amid a spike in homicides in Chicago.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas was killed in an accident near Eagle Pass.
DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas killed in accident near Eagle Pass
Crates holding live monkeys are scattered across the westbound lanes of state Route 54 at the...
All 100 lab monkeys accounted for after several escape crash
A grandmother in New York teamed up with police to catch alleged scammers attempting who were...
WATCH: Grandmother helps catch scammer ‘for fun’
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
Viewers Choice Awards 2022
During the public comment period, Amelia King said, “No mask mandates. My child, my children...
Mother tells Va. school board she’ll ‘bring every gun loaded and ready’ over mask mandate

Latest News

Julian Assange greets supporters outside the Ecuadorian embassy in London, May 19, 2017.
Assange wins first stage in effort to appeal US extradition
Police say the 8-year-old girl was shot while walking with her mother when a gunman targeting...
Girl, 8, fatally shot by gunman targeting someone else in Chicago
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to begin for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights
United States officials say a Russian military invasion of Ukraine could happen at any moment.
Ukraine preps for possible Russian military action